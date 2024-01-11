59 dengue cases in 24 hours

At least 59 dengue patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till yesterday morning.

With the new infections, the total number of cases this year rose to 544, including 202 in Dhaka, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

The mosquito-borne disease has claimed four lives so far this year, all in Dhaka.

At least 366 dengue patients are under treatment at different hospitals across the country while 174 patients have already been released.

Dengue claimed 1,705 lives last year while 3,21,179 cases were reported.