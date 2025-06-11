58-day fishing ban in Bay ends tonight

Department says hilsa prices likely to fall as trawlers return to sea

The government's 58-day fishing ban in the Bay of Bengal will come to an end at midnight tonight, paving the way for a resumption of marine fishing after nearly two months.

The Department of Fisheries said it expects a surge in supply and a likely fall in fish prices, including hilsa, as trawlers return to the sea.

The ban, which began on April 15, was aimed at allowing safe breeding and replenishment of fish stocks in Bangladesh's maritime waters.

Officials say it is part of a broader effort to preserve marine biodiversity and ensure long-term sustainability of the fisheries sector.

Since 2015, a 65-day ban had been in force from May 20 to Jul 23 each year.

However, this year, based on feedback from researchers, fishing communities, and industry representatives, the government revised the duration to 58 days, from April 15 to June 11.

The change also brings the timeline in line with India's fishing ban schedule.

Md Alfaz Uddin Sheikh, director of the Divisional Fisheries Office in Barishal, said fish supply was expected to rise sharply now that the ban is over.

"Prices of hilsa and other varieties are likely to come down as availability increases in the markets," he said.

Barishal Division has 4,21,093 registered fishermen, of whom 1,46,029 are engaged in sea fishing.

Around 7,405 boats operate from this region, according to the fisheries office.

During the ban, the government distributed food assistance for 42 days to affected fishing families.

The rest will be provided once it becomes available, Alfaz said.

Israi Pandit, president of the Khudro Mosshojibi Jele Samiti, said fishermen had demanded 100kg of rice per family during the ban period, but the full allocation was not delivered in time.