57 upazilas go to polls today

The fourth phase of the upazila parishad election will be held in 57 upazilas today, with 229 chairman candidates participating.

Among them, 160 are businessmen, and 126 candidates have wealth exceeding Tk 1 crore, according to Shujan.

In an online press briefing yesterday, Shujan disclosed its analysis of 1,874 chairman candidates across 459 upazilas, covering income, education, profession, legal cases, and income tax information.

Shujan Secretary Badiul Alam Majumder said, "There is a lack of voter participation, competition, and party involvement. This situation has arisen because people have lost trust in the institutions responsible for conducting the elections."

In the first three phases, voter turnout was 36.1, 37.57 and 36.24 percent, respectively.

Prominent jurist Shahdeen Malik highlighted public skepticism about these numbers, saying, "The electoral system doesn't exist now by any means. There is no democratic accountability. The local government has become a tool for the central government to control the grassroots."

Shujan's findings indicate that in the last three phases, 87.43 percent of elected chairmen are Awami League leaders who participated as independents. In 334 out of 382 upazilas, the chairman was from the AL.

Among the 1,874 candidates, 56 percent are graduates, 67 percent businessmen, 11 percent farmers, and 5.98 percent lawyers. Forty percent of candidates have an annual income between Tk 2 lakh and Tk 5 lakh, while 37 percent have incomes between Tk 5 lakh and Tk 25 lakh.

A total of 76 candidates (4.06 percent) have annual incomes exceeding Tk 1 crore, and 611 candidates (32.6 percent) have wealth exceeding Tk 1 crore.

The top five wealthiest candidates are Ferdousi Islam of Narsingdi's Shibpur upazila, SM Jahangir Alam Manik of Noakhali's Senbag, Md Mirajul Islam of Pirojpur's Bhandaria, Rehana Begum of Cumilla's Homna, and Sudhir Chowdhury of Dhaka's Dhamrai.

The final phase of the election will be held on June 9.