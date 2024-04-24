56-yr-old dies after fainting on Dhaka road

He believed to have died of heatstroke

A 56-year-old man died after falling ill and fainting while he was walking down the road in Dhaka's Gulistan area yesterday morning. He is primarily believed to have died of heatstroke due to the excessive heat, police said.

Alamgir Sikder, a resident of Kazla area in the capital's Jatrabari, worked at a printing press in Mirpur.

The incident happened around 10:30am as the man was walking down the slope of Mayor Hanif Flyover, said Shah Alam, a sub-inspector of Wari Police Station.

All of a sudden, he fell ill and fainted. Pedestrians took him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead around 11:00am, he added.

Marcelina Sarker, a medical officer in the emergency department, said, "The cause of his death, such as heatstroke, can only be confirmed through an autopsy."

Doctors warn that extremely hot weather can lead to heatstroke. When the body is exposed to high temperatures, its internal temperature rises rapidly. To cool down, the body sweats, losing both water and minerals. This can lead to an imbalance in electrolytes, causing fainting and even convulsions. In severe cases, heatstroke can damage the kidneys and lungs, and even be fatal.

Just the day before, a rickshaw puller named Abdul Awal fell unconscious and died while transporting passengers near Dhaka Nursing College in the afternoon.

The country has been in the grips of a mild to moderate heatwave, with the Bangladesh Meteorological Department issuing a second consecutive three-day heat alert on Monday.