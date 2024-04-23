56-yr-old dies after fainting on Dhaka road

A man died after falling ill while walking in Dhaka's Gulistan area this morning.

The deceased was identified as Alamgir Sikder, 56, an inhabitant of Kazla area in Jatrabari area.

The incident happened around 10:30am as the man was walking down the slope of Mayor Hanif Flyover, said Shah Alam, a sub-inspector of Wari Police Station.

All of a sudden, he fell ill and fainted. Pedestrians took him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead around 11:00am, he added.

Marcelina Sarker, a medical officer of emergency department at DMCH, said pedestrians brought the man dead at the hospital.

It will be known after autopsy whether he died of heat stroke, she said.

Yesterday afternoon, a rickshaw puller named Abdul Awal got unconscious and died while transporting passengers near Dhaka Nursing College.

The country has been in the grips of a mild to moderate heatwave, with the Bangladesh Meteorological Department issuing a second consecutive three-day heat alert yesterday.