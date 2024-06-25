56 state entities owe Tk 51,391cr to banks

Finance minister informs JS

As many as 56 government-owned organisations owed about Tk 51,391 crore to different public and private banks as of March 31, Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali told parliament yesterday.

Of the total 56 government organisations, the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation owes the highest amount: Tk 15,550 crore, he said in response to a query from ruling Awami League MP Morshed Alam from Noakhali-2.

Dhaka University of Engineering and Technology owes the least amount to banks: Tk 78 lakh.

The state-owned sugar mills owe Tk 7,813 crore, while the fertiliser, chemical and pharmaceutical industries owe Tk 7,250.71 crore.

The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh owes Tk 5,018.06 crore, Biman Bangladesh Airlines Tk 4,441.38 crore, the food ministry Tk 644.80 crore and the Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation Tk 603.41 crore.

Bangladesh Machine Tools Factory, a commercial automobile assembly plant of the Bangladesh Army, owe Tk 587.03 crore and Bangladesh Services, the parent company of Intercontinental Dhaka, Tk 580.10 crore.

Dhaka Electric Supply Company owe Tk 277.60 crore, Equity and Entrepreneurship Fund Tk 265.95 crore and Jahangirnagar University Tk 144.78 crore.

In reply to a query from ruling Awami League MP Ali Azam from Bhola-2, Ali said the per capita income of Bangladesh in fiscal 2023-24 is $2,784 as per the temporary account of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics.

Replying to another query of Jatiya Party MP ABM Ruhul Amin Hawlader from Patuakhali-1, Ali said the gross foreign reserves stood at $24.2 billion as of May and $18.63 billion as per the BPM6 methodology of the International Monetary Fund.

The country can meet the import bills of four-and-a-half months with the gross foreign currency reserves, he added.

About the volatile situation in the foreign exchange market, he said if a country has an import cover of three months, it is not considered a crisis.

"Bangladesh's current reserve amount is about $24.40 billion, which is enough to pay about five months of import liabilities. This means the foreign exchange market is stable," Ali said.

In his question, AL MP Afzal Hossain from Kishorganj-5 asked whether it is true that two-thirds of the businessmen think that corruption, bureaucracy and the volatile situation in the foreign exchange market are the biggest obstacles to doing business in Bangladesh.

The ruling party MP also wanted to know whether the government had taken any effective initiative to stop corruption in business.

In response to a query from Laxmipur-2 MP Nur Uddin Chowdhury Nayan, Ali said a total of $10.57 billion came as remittance between January and May, with the highest amount coming from the UAE.