55.57pc of RMG workers are women

State minister tells JS

There are over 50.17 lakh workers in Bangladesh's garment factories, with women comprising 55.57 percent of the workforce, according to Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, state minister for labour and employment.

Addressing parliament in response to a question from Awami League MP Nurunnabi Chowdhury, he cited data from the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA).

BGMEA data shows there are 3.3 million workers in garment factories, with 52.28 percent being women. BKMEA data indicates 1.7 million workers in the knit sector, of which 62 percent are women.

However, according to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics , the 2022 labour force survey records 43.16 lakh workers in the sector, with 37.51 percent being women.

In response to another question, State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu said the 2022-23 fiscal year experienced the highest inflation in 12 years at 9.02 percent, attributing it to the Russia-Ukraine war. He also said the total trade deficit for 2022-23 fiscal year was $15,239.55 million.

Meanwhile, State Minister for Expatriates' Welfare Shafiqul Islam Chowdhury said 1.1 million women workers have gone abroad for employment since 2009, mainly to Saudi Arabia.