55 police officers got posting, transfer

In a major move, the government yesterday transferred and posted 55 police officers including two additional Inspector Generals of Police (additional IGP) and five Additional Deputy Inspector Generals (Additional DIG).

The list also includes 48 officers of the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP).

These transfers and postings were announced through four separate circulars by the Public Security Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

All of these officials got the promotion to supernumerary (officials who hold the same position and perform the same duties after their elevation) a year back. And now, they finally got the regular posting, according to officials of the Police Headquarters.

Among the two additional IGPs, Deputy Inspector General of Police Telecom (promoted to the post of Supernumerary Additional IGP) AKM Shahidur Rahman has been posted as the Additional IGP in the PHQ, and additional IGP (supernumerary) Krishna Pada Roy also posted in the PHQ.

Among the five additional DIGs, who were transferred to different posts, Sakhawat Hossain, who was attached to the PHQ transferred to the Tourist Police, Akkas Uddin Bhuyan of the Sarda Police Academy transferred to the Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) of Dhaka, Asad Ullah Chowdhury of ATU has been transferred to the River Police, Enamul Kabir of the Sylhet Range Office has been transferred to the Armed Police Battalion and Specialized Training Center, Khagrachari, and Mir Modasser Hossain of the Armed Police Battalion and Specialized Training Center, Khagrachari has been transferred to the Highway Police.

Finally, in two other separate circulars, the ministry posted and transferred 48 SP rank officers to different police units in different districts of the country, most of whom had also got their promotions earlier.