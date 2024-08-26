Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Mon Aug 26, 2024 10:23 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 26, 2024 10:27 PM

Bangladesh

55 acres of forest land recovered from former minister Hasan Mahmud's brother

Star Digital Report
Mon Aug 26, 2024 10:23 PM Last update on: Mon Aug 26, 2024 10:27 PM

The Forest Department today recovered at least 55 acres of forest land that had been illegally occupied by Ershad Mahmud, brother of former Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud, in Rangunia upazila of Chattogram.

A team from the Forest Department, led by Maruf Hossain, assistant conservator of forests of the Chattogram South Forest Division, carried out the operation. The team removed several structures during the drive, including six sheds of a farm and a restaurant.

The operation began at 10:00am and continued until 4:00pm at Shukhbilash village under Padua union in Rangunia upazila, confirmed Abdullah Al Mamun, divisional forest officer (DFO) of the Chattogram South Forest Division.

"We will soon conduct another drive to recover additional forest land where Ershad Mahmud has planted orange," the DFO added.

push notification