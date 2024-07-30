540 dorm rooms, 25 offices of 9 univs damaged: UGC

At least 540 rooms and 25 offices of the dormitories of nine public universities were either vandalised or damaged during the recent spell of unrest that ensued during the quota reform protests.

University Grants Commission's statistics show that universities will need at least Tk 28.80 crore to repair the damages.

UGC officials compiled the data until Sunday, collecting information from the public universities which also shows that the vice chancellor's office and residence at Rangpur's Begum Rokeya University and VC's residence at Jahangirnagar University were vanadalised.

Dhaka University VC Prof ASM Maksud Kamal said around 300 rooms of different halls were vandalised.

The university authorities will repair the halls after getting financial allocation from UGC, he added.

300 rooms from 13 halls in DU were vandalised, some were even set on fire. The university faced damages amounting to Tk 4.93 crore.

"We complied the data as these damaged rooms and offices will need to be repaired. We will send a proposal to the government so that universities get funds for repair work," said UGC Secretary Ferdous Zaman.

Similarly, offices in 10 halls of Rajshahi University were vandalised, with the university suffering damages totalling Tk 4.04 crore.

A total of 226 rooms across 10 halls of Jahangirnagar University were vandalised. The university has suffered damages amounting to Tk 1.5 crore.

Meanwhile, Rangpur University suffered damages worth Tk 3.19 crore.

Students of Dhaka University, Rajshahi University and others said some activists of quota reform protests vandalised the rooms where members of Chhatra League reside, said authorities.

They said students vandalised the rooms in retaliation to the attack by pro-ruling party men and intimidation against students.