54 years of wait comes to an end

For around 54 years, 90 families from Khasi community in remote Kalenjee Punjee in Moulvibazar's Kamalganj upazila have been suffering from lack of access to safe water.

Their prolonged ordeal has finally come to an end, thanks to concerted efforts of some individuals, community leaders and a web content creator.

Located 40-km away from Sreemangal upazila town, the Khasi punjee is situated on a hill. Residents of the punjee used to come around 300 feet down the hill to collect water from wells for daily use, and purchase water for drinking.

Neon Kheriam of Kalenjee Punjee said due to the lack of electricity, there was no way to pump water up the hill.

"We had to buy a jug of drinking water every two days for Tk 10 per family, and had to survive on this small quantity of water," said another resident Rozina Tongper.

Ghalib Ahmed, a resident of Dhaka, and five others, including three expatriates, came forward with help after a documentary on the plight of the Kalenjee Punjee residents was published by Info Hunter, a web content creator.

Contacted, Ghalib Ahmed said they set up an 8,000-watt generator for power supply, a submersible water pump, and seven large tanks, to pump up water to the punjee for the residents.