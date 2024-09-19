5,350 killed, 3.3m displaced since Myanmar coup

Says UN report

At least 5,350 civilians have been killed, and more than 3.3 million displaced, in Myanmar since the military seized power on February 1, 2021. Over half the population is living below the poverty line mainly due to violence perpetrated by the national armed forces, according to the United Nations.

Furthermore, nearly 27,400 people have been arrested, and numbers have been rising since the implementation of mandatory conscription this past February, UN Office High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a new report released on Tuesday.

"The report looks at the devastating impact of the violence, destruction and deprivation on people's mental health, as well as the regression in economic and social rights, which is precipitating further economic decline," OHCHR Spokesperson Liz Throssell told journalists in Geneva.

Meanwhile, young people are fleeing abroad to escape being forced to serve in or fight for the military, she added.

OHCHR said credible sources indicate that at least 1,853 people have died in custody since the coup, including 88 children and 125 women.

"Many of these individuals have been verified as dying after being subjected to abusive interrogation, ill-treatment in detention, or denial of access to adequate healthcare," Throssell added.

Torture and ill-treatment in military custody are pervasive, according to the report.

OHCHR called for all those responsible for gross human rights violations and serious violations of international humanitarian law in Myanmar to be held to account.

Throssell noted that in light of the report's findings, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has called on the Security Council to refer the full scope of the current situation to the International Criminal Court (ICC).