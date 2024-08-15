Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Thu Aug 15, 2024 02:40 PM
Last update on: Thu Aug 15, 2024 02:49 PM

Bangladesh

534 looted weapons recovered so far: PHQ

Star Digital Report
Thu Aug 15, 2024 02:40 PM Last update on: Thu Aug 15, 2024 02:49 PM
File Photo

A total of 534 weapons of various types, which were looted from police stations and offices during the recent violence, were recovered till this morning, Police Headquarters said.

Besides, 10,219 rounds of bullets, 359 teargas shells, and 142 stun grenades were also recovered, it added.

During the recent mass student-led protests, many police stations and offices across the country were attacked and looted after law enforcers opened fire indiscriminately, killing many protesters.

Over 500 people including 42 police members were killed during the protest that eventually forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee from the country on August 5.

