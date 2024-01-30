53 more Covid cases reported in 24 hours

Bangladesh
Bangladesh has reported 53 more Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours till 8:00am yesterday.

The infection rate has dropped to 5.81percent from the previous day's 8.06 percent.

No Covid-related death was reported in the country within this time.

Due to a sudden rise in infection rate from the beginning of this month, the government has decided to administer Covid-19 vaccines again.

Advising people to use masks as a precaution at high-risk places such as hospitals or medical centres, DGHS in a press release said the new type of Covid-19 JN.1 infection has increased in several countries around the world.

Amid this situation, the DGHS advised those who are at high risk to receive the fourth dose of the vaccine. It also asked people to do Covid-19 test before any surgery or treatment.

