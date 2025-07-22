5,206 pass 48th special BCS written test

A total of 5,206 candidates have passed the written test (MCQ type) of the 48th special Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) exams, according to the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC).

The results of the MCQ-type written examination, held on July 18, were officially published through a press release signed by BPSC Exam Controller Masuma Afrin.

Of the successful candidates, 4,695 qualified for the surgeon post, while 511 were selected for the assistant dental surgeon post on a provisional basis. These candidates are now eligible to appear in the viva voce.

The full results can be viewed and downloaded from the commission's official website: www.bpsc.gov.bd.