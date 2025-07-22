Bangladesh
BSS, Dhaka
Tue Jul 22, 2025 02:20 AM
Last update on: Tue Jul 22, 2025 04:11 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

5,206 pass 48th special BCS written test

Tue Jul 22, 2025 02:20 AM
Last update on: Tue Jul 22, 2025 04:11 AM
BSS, Dhaka
Tue Jul 22, 2025 02:20 AM Last update on: Tue Jul 22, 2025 04:11 AM
Photo: Prabir Das

A total of 5,206 candidates have passed the written test (MCQ type) of the 48th special Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) exams, according to the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC).

The results of the MCQ-type written examination, held on July 18, were officially published through a press release signed by BPSC Exam Controller Masuma Afrin.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Of the successful candidates, 4,695 qualified for the surgeon post, while 511 were selected for the assistant dental surgeon post on a provisional basis. These candidates are now eligible to appear in the viva voce.

The full results can be viewed and downloaded from the commission's official website: www.bpsc.gov.bd.

Related topic:
BCS resultBCS
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Fate of 62 ASPs: Who’s calling the shots?

9m ago
38th BCS Preliminary Examination Result 2018

38th BCS results by March: PSC chief

7y ago
Interim Government Re-verifies Background of 41st BCS Police Cadres

41st BCS police cadre: 100 candidates facing fresh verification

9m ago
40th BCS exam circular

1,314 recommended for 37th BCS cadres

7y ago

The BCS obsession of public university students

2y ago
এভিএস
|বাংলাদেশ

নারী কর্মীদের ছোট হাতা ও স্বল্প দৈর্ঘ্যের পোশাক পরা বাদ দিতে বললো বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংক

সব স্তরের কর্মকর্তা-কর্মচারীদের জন্য ড্রেস কোড নির্ধারণ করে দিয়েছে বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংক।

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

স্বাস্থ্য পরীক্ষার জন্য রাতেই হাসপাতালে নেওয়া হলো খালেদা জিয়াকে

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে