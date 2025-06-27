52 pushed in from India

At least 52 people were pushed into Bangladesh allegedly by India's Border Security Force through different borders in four districts yesterday.

At least 25 of them were pushed through two areas in Moulvibazar -- 19 through Kakmara in Sreemangal upazila and six through Dhalai in Kamalganj upazila, police and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) said.

Md Aminul Islam, officer-in-charge of Sreemangal Police Station, confirmed that all 19 were citizens of Bangladesh.

They were wandering in the border area, he said, adding that police detained them upon being informed by locals.

Sreemangal Upazila Nibahi Officer (UNO) Md Islam Uddin, however, said the authorities were verifying the identities of the 19 people after police detained them.

In Kamalganj upazila, at least six people were detained after being pushed into Bangladesh through Dhalai border early in the morning, said Lt Col ASM Zakaria, commander of BGB-46 Battalion.

They include four men and two women. All of them are Bangladeshi citizens and they were handed over to Kamalganj Police Station, Lt Col Zakaria said.

In Khagrachari, 15 people were pushed into Bangladesh -- nine through Shantipur border under Matiranga upazila and six through Panchari upazila border.

Khagrachari Deputy Commissioner ABM Iftekharul Islam Khandker confirmed the push-ins to The Daily Star.

Contacted, Matiranga UNO Monjur Alam said BGB personnel detained the individuals, including seven women and two men, after they were pushed into Bangladesh by BSF.

They were kept at a local school under the supervision of BGB and the process to verify their identities was going on, the UNO added.

Panchari UNO Farhana Nasrin said the six people pushed into Bangladesh through the border in the upazila include five women and a man.

In Meherpur, eight people were pushed in through the Rangmohol border under Gangni upazila. The group includes two children, three women, and three men, said Lt Col Mahbub Morshed Rahman, commanding officer of BGB-47 Battalion in Kushtia.

A BGB team detained them while they were moving along the border road inside Bangladesh territory after they were pushed in by BSF, he said.

All of them are Bangladeshi nationals. After verifying their identities, they were handed over to Gangni Police Station.

In Feni, four people of a family were pushed into Bangladesh allegedly by BSF through Joar Kachar border under Sadar upazila.

They were detained by BGB and later handed over to police, said Lt Col Mir Ali Ejaz, commander of BGB-10 Battalion in Cumilla.

Contacted, Feni Model Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Md Shamsuzzaman said the detainees are Bangladesh citizens and they would be handed over to their relatives.

[Our correspondents in Moulvibazar, Chattogram, Benapole and Feni contributed to the report]