51-year-old father of four joins Rucsu race

Candidate is a Mass Communication and Journalism student at Rajshahi University

Shahriar Morshed Khan, a father of four daughters, has collected nomination papers to contest in the upcoming Rajshahi University Central Students' Union (Rucsu) election at the age of 51.

Morshed, a resident of Rajapur village under Belkuchi upazila in Sirajganj, is currently a fourth-year student in the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism (2020-21 session) at Rajshahi University (RU).

"I am married, and I have four daughters. Just last month, I married off one of my daughters to a final-year student of the Political Science department of Rajshahi University. I live at Habibur Rahman Hall, while my son-in-law is a resident of Zia Hall," said Morshed.

Morshed's academic journey has been anything but ordinary. Back in 1999, he enrolled in the Public Administration Department at Chittagong University. However, on the brink of his final exams, he had to let go of academic aspirations due to family issues.

After years, he decided to return to education. In 2020, he sat for the admission examination at RU and was admitted to the Mass Communication and Journalism department.

"Personally, I am a hustler. That is how people know me," he said. "At this age, I am stepping into an election alongside the younger generation."

Explaining why he chose to compete, Morshed said, "I have closely seen how political parties neglect student interests. Their words and actions never match. I want to stand by students as one of their own and speak for them."

On his election pledges, he said his top priority would be to eliminate session jams. He also vowed to ensure better healthcare facilities for students, improve food quality at dining halls while reducing costs, and press for repairing campus roads.