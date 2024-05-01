51 journalists attacked in April

Says MSF report

Extrajudicial killings are illegal, unconstitutional and criminal offenses that can never be justified, said human rights body Manabadhikar Shongskriti Foundation (MSF) yesterday.

"There were 4 cases of extrajudicial killings or shootings by law enforcement in April," read the monthly report of MSF signed by its founder Sultana Kamal.

The report was based on news articles published by 18 media outlets, which were then verified by human rights activists.

It said 182 activists and supporters of ruling Awami League were injured in 42 incidents of political and violence. Of them, 9 were killed. On the other hand, 146 leaders and activists of opposition political parties -- BNP and Jamaat -- were arrested in old cases.

The report said 51 journalists were tortured and attacked in various ways in 31 incidents while performing their professional duties.

Additionally, the report stated that two cases, involving journalists among others, were filed under the Cyber Security Act, and ongoing harassment persists with several cases pending under the Digital Security Act.

In April, there were 278 reported incidents of abuse targeting women and children, resulting in 76 fatalities, it added.