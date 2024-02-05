51 arrested for extorting money

Rapid Action Battalion yesterday claimed to have detained 51 people for extorting money from goods-laden trucks.

Teams of Rab-2 and Rab-3 detained them from different areas in the capital, Rab's Legal and Media Wing Director Khandaker Al Moin told a press briefing at its media centre in Karwan Bazar.

Rab-3 detained 39 extortionists from Babubazar, Gulistan, Dainik Bangla Mor, Ittefaq Mor, TT para, and Kajla areas and recovered about Tk 1 lakh from them, he said.

The Rab official said the drive was conducted to halt extortion of vegetable-laden vehicles, as prices of the kitchen market items have triggered discontent amongst people.

He said the discrepancies between wholesale and retail prices have emerged and illegal tolls and surcharges on transportation are reasons behind the price hike.

Rab has heightened intelligence surveillance to apprehend extortionists as consumers have to bear these additional expenses, he added.

Organised under the guidance of self-proclaimed leaders known as Izaradars, they operated in groups stationed across different areas of the city at night, Moin said.

Using laser lights, sticks, and signals, they intercepted vehicles entering the capital, unlawfully collecting extortion fees from drivers.

Each truck and cargo vehicle was charged Tk 200-300. This illicit activity was particularly rampant during the late-night entry of goods trucks into Dhaka, he said.