506 more Rohingyas relocated to Bhasan Char

A total 901 Rohingyas were taken to Bhasan Char in Noakhali's Hatia upazila from different refugee camps in Teknaf and Ukhiya of Cox's Bazar yesterday, resuming relocation of the refugees after a pause of seven months.

Of them, 506 were sent for the first time, while 395 were previously sent to the island but left it later on due to different reasons, said Mohammad Samsuddauza Nayan, joint secretary and additional commissioner for refugee relief and repatriation.

They reached Bhasan Char yesterday afternoon on two Navy ships from Chattogram, said Md Abu Jafar, officer-in-charge of Bhasan Char Police Station.

Earlier on Monday morning, the Rohingyas gathered at the temporary transit point set up at Ukhiya Degree College, and were taken to Chattogram at night.

Abul Kalam, 27, who was going to Bhasan Char with his family from Rohingya Camp-15, said "Criminal activities have escalated in the camp. I don't feel safe to live there with family, so we are leaving for Bhasan Char."

With this, the total number of Rohingyas in Bhasan Char shelter rose to 37,946.

According to sources at the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Office, more than 35,000 Rohingyas were earlier transferred to Bhasan Char in 24 phases.

Last on March 1 this year, some 1,242 Rohingya were taken to Bhasan Char.

The Bhasan Char Shelter Project was implemented on 13,000 acres with 120 cluster villages at a cost of Tk 3,950 crore from the government's own funds to accommodate a total 1 lakh displaced Rohingyas from Myanmar.