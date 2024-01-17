5,024 killed on roads in 2023

Says BRTA report terming Jatri Kalyan Samity, WHO statistics ‘exaggerated’, ‘unrealistic’

Around 14 people, on average, were killed per day in road accidents across the country last year, said a government report.

A total of 5,024 people were killed and 7,495 were injured in 5,495 road accidents during this period, according to the report of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA).

BRTA Chairman Nur Mohammad Majumder disclosed the information in a press conference at its headquarters in the capital yesterday.

Some 7,837 motor vehicles were involved in these accidents.

Motorcycles ranked the top among these vehicles, causing 22.29 percent of those accidents.

On January 14, Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity, a passenger welfare platform, released a report stating that over 7,902 people were killed in 6,261 road accidents last year.

Majumder termed the report "exaggerated" during yesterday's press conference.

"Confusion has been created among people over their (Jatri Kalyan Samity) report," he said.

On December 13 last year, WHO published a report titled "Global Status Report on Road Safety 2023" that claimed the number of "estimated deaths" in road accidents in Bangladesh was 31,578 in 2021.

Meanwhile, BRTA termed the WHO statistics "totally unrealistic".

"According to Bangladesh Police report, 5,084 people were killed in road accidents in Bangladesh in 2021," claimed BRTA in their report.

The BRTA chairman also opined that WHO should obtain prior permission from the government's Road Transport and Highways Division before publishing any such report on "estimated death" in road accidents, as he claimed their estimation does not have a real basis.