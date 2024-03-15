Onion import: 50,000 tonnes expected from India soon

Says state minister for commerce; first truckload due next week

State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu today said 50,000 tonnes of onion from India will enter Bangladesh's market within a short time.

"The first truckload of onions will arrive from India next week. A total of 50,000 tonnes of onion will come to the country gradually," he said while speaking as the chief guest at a programme marking the World Consumer Rights Day-2024 at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the city.

The theme of the day is "Smart Bangladesh Gori, Voktar Sarthey Krittim Buddhimotta Bebohar Kori".

Senior Secretary of the Commerce Ministry Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Senior Vice President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Md Amin Helaly and Director General of the Directorate of the National Consumer Rights Protection AHM Shafiquzzaman, among others, spoke on the occasion.

In his speech, Titu urged businesspeople and civil society representatives to come forward to control product prices.

"We are working to strengthen the supply chain. We are working to control the prices of products during Ramadan. We have been able to reduce the price of oil. Now, pulses, chickpeas and sugar are available in the market," he said.

He informed that the government is working to strengthen the Directorate of Agricultural Marketing.

The directorate will determine the retail and wholesale prices of the products, he added.

He said the state-owned Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) is selling daily essentials at subsidised rates to one crore low-income families nationwide.

Around four crore people in the country are getting benefit of the programme, he added.

Titu informed that many traders and companies are selling products at mill gate prices which is giving consumers a lot of relief.

During the event, the state minister inaugurated the "Supply Chain Monitoring System (SCMS) software".