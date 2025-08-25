50 unions identified as severely water-stressed

Fifty unions in 26 upazilas of Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj, Naogaon and Chattogram have been identified as severely water-stressed.

Of these, 47 are in Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj, and Naogaon, while three are in Patiya upazila, Chattogram.

The announcement followed the 18th meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Water Resources Council, which also finalised the draft of the Water Management Policy 2025 to regulate industrial water use.

The committee recommended surveys in Subarnachar, Noakhali, to assess water availability.

For the first time, it approved a Haor Ecosystem Protection Order under Sections 22 and 27 of the Bangladesh Water Act, 2013, to conserve biodiversity in Tanguar Haor and Hakaluki Haor, covering tourism, agriculture, fisheries, and forestry activities.

The meeting also highlighted weak enforcement of the Water Act, 2013, and proposed amendments.

It was chaired by Executive Committee President and Water Resources Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan. Agriculture Adviser Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury and Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhter also attended the meeting.