50 Bangladeshi hajj pilgrims died so far in Saudi Arabia

A total of 50 Bangladeshi hajj pilgrims died in Saudi Arabia till this morning.

Of the total deceased, 38 were male and 12 female, according to the Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh.

Most of them died in Mecca, according to the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Twenty-five of the deceased were aged between 60 to 70, according to the hajj portal of the ministry.

This year, hajj was observed on June 16.

As the hajj was performed amid intense heat, many pilgrims died due to heat-related illnesses, according to various local and international media outlets.

The hajj pilgrims who die in Saudi Arabia are usually buried there.

According to the information of the religious affairs ministry, this year a total of 85,112 Bangladeshis performed hajj although Saudi Arabia granted a total of 1.27 lakh hajj quota for Bangladesh.

Of the total, 4,482 people performed hajj under government hajj management while 80,630 performed hajj under private hajj management, according to statistics of the Hajj Office in the capital's Ashkona.

A total of around 18.33 lakh Muslims performed hajj, of whom 16.11 lakh were foreigners and 2.21 lakh Saudi citizens, Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh sources said.

The Bangladeshi hajj pilgrims started to return home from June 21.