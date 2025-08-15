5-year-old drowns after falling from houseboat in Tanguar Haor

Family trip turns tragic as rescue attempt fails

A family outing turned tragic this afternoon when a five-year-old boy drowned after falling from a tourist houseboat in Tanguar Haor, located in Tahirpur upazila of Sunamganj.

The victim, Masum Mia, was the only child of Kabir Hossain and a resident of Shekghat in Sylhet city.

According to Md Delwar Hossain, officer-in-charge of Tahirpur Police Station, a group of 15-16 family members had travelled from Sylhet earlier in the day and boarded a tourist houseboat named Lalon Tori.

"While the boat was heading towards the watchtower area in Tanguar Haor, Masum suddenly fell into the water from the moving boat. His father immediately jumped in to rescue him but failed," the OC said.

A joint rescue operation involving divers from the Tahirpur Fire Service and Civil Defence, police, and local volunteers was launched soon after the incident. The boy's body was recovered near Shailani village at around 5:00 pm.