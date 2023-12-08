5 women to receive ‘Begum Rokeya Padak’

Women and Children Affairs Ministry yesterday announced the names of five notable women as Begum Rokeya Padak awardees for this year for their contribution to various fields.

State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira announced the names at a press conference at Secretariat.

The five awardees are -- first woman vice chancellor of Buet Prof Khaleda Ekram (posthumous) for women education; Dr Halida Hanum Akhter of Rangpur for establishing women's rights; Kamrunnesa Ashraf Dina of Netrakona for her contributions in socio-economic development of women (posthumous); Nishat Mazumder of Lakshmipur and Ronita Bala of Thakurgaon for rural development.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will hand over the award at an event at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka at 10:00am on December 9.