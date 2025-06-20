5 secretaries, a grade-1 official sent into forced retirement

The government yesterday sent five secretaries and a grade-1 official (secretary status) into forced retirement.

The officials are Kazi Enamul Hassan, director general (secretary) of Bangladesh Karmachari Kallyan Board; Sukesh Kumar Sarker, director general (secretary) of the National Academy for Planning and Development; Mohammad Salah Uddin, secretary (OSD) at the public administration ministry; Muhammad Ibrahim, chairman (secretary) of the Land Appeal Board; and Md Shahid Ullah, rector (secretary) of the National Academy for Development Administration.

Citing section 45 of the Public Service Act-2018, the public administration ministry issued five separate gazette notifications in this regard.

In another gazette notification, Lipika Bhadra, chairman (grade-1) of the Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation, was sent into retirement.

According to the notifications, all six officials have completed 25 years in service, and the government has deemed their retirement necessary in public interest.

They will receive retirement benefits as per the rules, the ministry said.

Under the act, the government retains the authority to retire any government employee without justification, as long as the individual has completed 25 years of service.

In such cases, the employees are entitled to full retirement benefits along with other applicable entitlements.