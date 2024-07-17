5 rights bodies slate attacks on quota protesters

Amnesty calls for ensuring safety of peaceful protesters

Several rights organisations yesterday issued separate statements, condemning the attacks against quota reform protesters at Dhaka University and other campuses across the country.

The attacks resulted in the deaths of six people and injuries of hundreds of students over the past two days.

Amnesty International South Asia, in a statement posted on its verified Facebook page, called on the government to immediately guarantee the safety of all the peaceful protesters and proper medical treatment of the injured.

"Bangladesh must uphold its obligations under international law and its own constitution to fully respect the people's rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, and protect peaceful protestors from further harm."

Transparency International Bangladesh, in its statement, expressed outrage over the attacks on the student protesters by the ruling party's student wing and external attackers, urging that these attackers be identified and held accountable.

In the statement, TIB Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman termed the attacks on students "disgusting and barbaric".

Reliable media sources have reported that even female students faced indiscriminate and dangerous attacks and public harassment while a student in Rangpur has died during clashes, said the statement.

"We are appalled, outraged, and disappointed by the attacks. We demand the attackers be identified and brought to book, regardless of their political positions and identities."

He added that the government should not ignore the logical demands of the students by passing the burden onto the courts. "Rather, it should take steps for a logical, modern, peaceful, and constitutional solution."

The International Human Rights Commission's Bangladesh chapter, Manobadhikar Sangskriti Foundation, and Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik have also expressed concerns over the attacks.

They urged that effective steps be taken to solve the crisis and said the human rights situation in the country will deteriorate to the extreme, creating obstacles for common people, if the crisis continues.

The statements said the attacks on protesting students, especially the females, are gross violations of the constitution and human rights, adding that the state failed in protecting the students.