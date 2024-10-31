5 protesters hurt as police charge baton

At least five protesters were injured when police charged batons to disperse job seekers yesterday, who attempted to enter the secretariat area in the capital, demanding that the minimum age for entry into government jobs be raised to 35 years.

Initially, police used water cannons before resorting to baton charges when around 200 job seekers attempted to access the Secretariat area.

The protesters then dispersed from the area.

Earlier, around noon, the job seekers gathered at the Shahbagh intersection before marching towards Shikkha Bhaban to press for their demand.

Mentionable, the interim government has already raised the age limit to 32 years.

Yesterday, during a rally held at Shahbagh Public Library, protesters criticised the interim government, alleging that decisions are being made with undue priority given to two figures -- Hasnat Abdullah, convener of the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement, and Sarjis Alam, general secretary of the July Martyr Memorial Foundation.

"Is Sarjis and Hasnat all-in-all in this country?" questioned Ahmed Tanjid, an organiser of the protest. "It seems whatever they desire, the interim government implements. If that's true, there's no need to follow the constitution," he said.

Saifur Rahman, a former Dhaka University student, said, "A committee was formed to find whether our demands have logical ground. The committee recommended increasing the age limit to 35 years."

"The civil society and almost all political parties have a positive stance to our logical demand. However, the interim government decided to listen to Hasnat and Sarjis and increase the limit by two years only. We urge the government to take action to increase the age limit to 35," he added.