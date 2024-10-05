5 more die of dengue, 927 hospitalised in 24hrs

Five more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Saturday morning, bringing the total fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 182 this year.

During this period, 927 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the latest deaths, two occurred in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), one in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and two in the Barishal division.

Among the patients, 260 were admitted to Dhaka North City Corporation, while 172 were treated in Dhaka South City Corporation.

As per the DGHS record, 14 people died in January this year, three in February, five in March, two in April, 12 in May, eight in June, 12 in July, 27 in August, and 80 in September.

A total of 35,365 dengue cases have been reported since January 1, 2024.

Last year, 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record, with 321,179 cases recorded.