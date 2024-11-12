5 killed in road accidents in Bagerhat, Thakurgaon, Sirajganj

Five people died, while four others were injured in separate road accidents in Thakurgaon, Bagerhat and Sirajganj.

In Bagerhat, two people died while three others were injured when a car swerved off the road and slammed into a tree at 3:30am today in the Mollahat area of the district. The five passengers were travelling together, with the car going towards Khulna when the accident took place.

Sheikh Nuruzzaman Chanu, Officer-in-Charge of Mollahat Highway Police Station, confirmed that the deceased were identified as Tariq, who was driving the car, and Riyad, both hailing from Daudkandi upazila of Cumilla. The injured passengers are Habibur Rahman, Russell, and Sorab Hossain, respectively from Muradanagar, Daudkandi, and Titash upazilas in Cumilla.

They were rushed to Khulna Medical College Hospital for treatment.

After sending the bodies for post-mortems, authorities contacted the victims' families and will take the necessary legal action.

In Thakurgaon, one person was killed and another injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a car at 9:00pm yesterday.

According to Sub-Inspector Abul Hossain of Thakurgaon Police Station, the victims were Anupam Roy, 27, son of Mohem Roy, and Sadequl, 26.

After being rescued with the help of firefighters, they were brought to Thakurgaon Sadar Hospital first and later sent to Rangpur Medical College Hospital, where Anupam was declared dead, while Sadequl is still undergoing treatment.

A case has been filed regarding this incident, the SI added.

In Sirajganj, two people died when the motorcycle carrying them crashed into construction machinery left on the side of the road. The incident took place yesterday at 10:00pm near Pipulbaria Bazar in Sirajganj Sadar upazila.

Officer-in-Charge of Sirajganj Sadar Police Station, Md Humayun Kabir, said the deceased have been identified as Md Abdul Hakim, 22, a college student from Duttabari village, and Shourov Ali, 35, a shopkeeper from Harina village of the Sadar upazila.

"Police rushed to the spot and tried to rescue them, but Hakim died on the spot, and Shourov passed away early today due to his injuries," added OC Humayun.