5 JMB men jailed for sabotage

A Bagerhat court yesterday sentenced five JMB members to different jail terms after being convicted of sabotage.

Bagerhat Additional Judicial Magistrate Md Atikus Samad passed the verdict in presence of the convicts at the courtroom.

Among the convicts, Md Morshed Alam, Md Saiful Islam, Md Zahirul Islam and Md Maqsudur Rahman were sentenced to six years' imprisonment while Tariqul Islam for five years.

They are from Satkhira, Pirojpur and Bagerhat.

According to the case statement, on November 3, 2016, the JMB men positioned themselves in the Gobar Dia area adjacent to Daratana bridge to carry out sabotage.

Acting on information, police went to the scene and arrested them.