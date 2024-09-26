5 injured as Ispahani, MES college students clash over football match in Ctg

At least five students were injured today in a clash between students of Ispahani School and College and MES College in Chattogram, following a dispute over a football match.

Mozammel Hossain, inspector (Investigation) of Khulshi Police Station, confirmed from the scene that the two groups hurled brickbats at each other, resulting in injuries. The clash took place around 12:00pm in the GEC area.

During the clash, some students vandalised windows of the new academic building of Ispahani School. Both institutions, located on Zakir Hossain Road in the Khulshi area, were affected by the ensuing tension, reports our local correspondent.

"A scuffle occurred between two groups of students over a football match. Later they began pelting brickbats at each other," Chattogram Metropolitan Police's Assistant Police Commissioner (Bayezid Bostami Zone) Belayet Hossain told The Daily Star.

"Two mobile patrols are on-site to manage the situation. A tense atmosphere currently prevails on the campuses," he said.

Police sources said that the authorities of both schools have convened to resolve the matter.