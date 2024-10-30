5 get life sentence for killing boy

A Munshiganj court yesterday sentenced five people to life imprisonment in a case filed for the murder of a boy.

In the verdict, Judge Dr Mohammad Alamgir also fined Rabiullah, Hannan Mia, Abul Hossain, Maina Mia, and Anwar Hossain Tk 10,000 each; in default, they will have to serve an additional year in jail, according to court sources.

According to the case, the parents of Takir left him at home on August 31, 2010, in Fultala, Sadar upazila, and went to a market in Munshiganj town.

Upon their return around 4:00pm, they could not find the 10-year-old. Following this, his mother, Jharna Begum, filed an abduction case with Sadar Police Station on September 1.

On September 2, Takir's body was found in a pond near their home.

Police arrested Rabiullah in the area on November 3. The other four suspects were arrested at different times.

The convicts admitted to abducting and killing Takir to steal a gold chain from his neck.

The court delivered the verdict based on the testimony and evidence provided by 19 witnesses.

Two of the convicts, Rabiullah and Hannan, remain at large.