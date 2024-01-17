5 of a family suffer burns as culprits set house on fire

Five members of a family suffered burn injuries as culprits set their house on fire in Dhaka's Keraniganj early yesterday.

Aminul Islam, additional superintendent of police, said miscreants set the house of one Julhas on fire by pouring petrol at 4:00am. They also locked the door from the outside.

Julhas, along with his two children and two other family members, suffered burns in the fire.

Hearing their screams for help, neighbours rescued them.

On information, a firefighting unit rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire.

The injured were taken to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery. Police are investigating the incident, said Aminul Islam.