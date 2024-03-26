5 of a family die of electrocution in Moulvibazar

Five members of a family died after being electrocuted inside their home in Moulvibazar's Juri upazila today.

Another, the youngest daughter of the deceased couple, was injured in the incident.

The victims were identified as Faizur Rahman, 52, his wife Shiri Begum, 45, their daughters, Samia Begum, 16, Sabina Begum, 13, and son Sayem Mia, 8.

Injured Sonia Akhter, 10, was sent to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College for treatment.

The incident took place at East Goalbari village of the upazila.

Confirming the incident, Juri Police Station Officer-in-Charge SM Main Uddin said preparations were underway to bring the dead bodies to Juri Upazila Health Complex.