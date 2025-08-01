5 to die for murder in Faridpur

A Faridpur court sentenced five men to death and another to 10 years' imprisonment for killing an easy-bike driver on November 14, 2019.

The death row convicts -- Mehedi Abu Kawsar, 25, Johnny Mollah, 30, Abu Rasel Sheikh, 25, Rajesh Rabi Das, 29, and Robin Mollah, 25 -- were also fined Tk 20,000 each.

Another convict, Badsha Sheikh, 31, was fined Tk 10,000. In default of payment, he will have to serve another 10 months of rigorous imprisonment.

Judge Maksudur Rahman of Faridpur Additional District and Sessions Judge's Court-1 delivered the verdict, said Additional Public Prosecutor Chowdhury Zahid Hasan.

According to the case, Shawkat Molla, 20, from the West Khabaspur area in Faridpur town, had been missing since he left his house with his easy-bike on November 14, 2019.

The next morning, his body was found with a belt wrapped around his neck in a paddy field near the Faridpur city bypass road.

The victim's father, Md Aynal Molla, filed a murder case with Kotwali Police Station on November 16, 2019, accusing unknown persons.

Police submitted a charge sheet against six people on August 20, 2020.