5 die in B’baria road accident

Five people were dead and several injured in a collision involving two motorcycles and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Bijoynagar upazila of Brahmanbaria yesterday.

The accident happened around 5:00pm on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway near Rampur Government Primary School at Chandura, said Bijoynagar Police Station OC Shahidul Islam.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been confirmed, the OC said.

Quoting Sub-inspector Shafiqul Islam, who was at the scene, OC Shahidul said the incident initially involved two motorcycles coming from opposite directions. Moments later, a CNG-run auto-rickshaw collided with one of the bikes and fell into a roadside ditch.

All five victims died on the spot, he said.