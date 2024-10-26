5 detained as Hasina's name mentioned in cultural event

They were released after 8 hours

Five people were detained today after an IT park, formerly named after Sheikh Hasina, was mentioned in a song during a cultural programme on the opening ceremony of a karate competition in Jashore.

After 8 hours of detention, the detainees were released from police custody on bond, reports our correspondent quoting detainees.

The five detainees are Bangladesh Karate Organization Jessore President Humayun Kabir, General Secretary Rafiqul Islam, Jayati Society Executive Director Archana Biswas, General Secretary of cultural organisation Shekhar Jashore Raushan Ara, and photojournalist of daily Spandan Imran Hasan.

Of them, Archana Biswas was awarded Rokeya Padak in 2021.

The incident took place at Jashore Gymnasium around 12:30pm yesterday.

Bangladesh Karate Organization organised the "Fifth International Open Karate Competition", supported by Jayati Society, a women's organisation of Jashore.

Azharul Islam, deputy commissioner of Jashore district, was present as chief guest.

The opening ceremony of the two-day competition was held yesterday, where children of Shekhar Jashore danced to a song, "Khejurer Gur Phule Mela, Nakshikanthar Jashore Zila", known as Jashore 's theme song, which was composed five to six years ago.

Upon release from custody, Rafiqul Islam said, various traditions and local establishments are named in the theme song, including the Sheikh Hasina Software Technology Park.

Hearing Hasina's name in the song, the DC asked them to stop the programme. The organisers repeatedly apologised to the DC over the oversight, he said.

After August 5, Sheikh Hasina Software Technology Park was renamed Jashore Software Technology Park.

"However, police detained five of us and took us to a police station around 1:00pm and released us around 9:00pm after we were made to sign on a blank white sheet of paper," Rafiqul said.

Roshan Ara said the song and performance were not intentional, but what happened over the matter was undesirable.

Contacted for comments, DC Azharul did not receive his phone.

Kazi Babul Hossain, inspector (investigation) of Jashore Kotwali Police Station said, "Five people were taken into police custody. They were released from the police station at night under the direction of DC sir."

Talking to the organisers and related persons, it was known that 320 competitors from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka participated in the competition.