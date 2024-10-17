5-day holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr, 6 days for Eid-ul-Azha, 2 days for Durga Puja

The interim government today extended the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays to five days, Eid-ul-Azha holidays to six days and Sharadiya Durga Puja holidays to two days for 2025, according to the Chief Adviser's Office.

Currently, there are three-day public holidays for each Eid and one day for Durga Puja.

The list of public holidays for next year has been approved by the advisory council of the interim government. The advisory council's meeting was held today at Chief Adviser's Office in Tejgaon in the capital.

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus chaired the meeting.

According to the list, one day will be a general holiday for each of the two Eids. The remaining days will be declared holidays by executive order.

For Durga Puja, Bijoya Dashami will be a general holiday, and Navami, the day before, will be an executive-order holiday.

In the past, the number of holidays for these religious festivals has been extended by executive order. This year, the government extended the Durga Puja holiday by one day through an executive order.

Earlier, the Ministry of Public Administration proposed to extend the holidays, which has now been approved by the Advisory Council.