5-day book fair kicks off in Tangail

A five-day "Amar Ekushey Book Fair-2024" organised by the District Administration started at Shaheed Smrity Pouro Udyan in Tangail town yesterday.

A total of 55 stalls were set up at the book fair.

Various programmes -- including debate and quiz competitions -- for students will be held at the venue, said organisers.

Artists from the district's Shilpakala Academy will perform cultural programmes during the five-day programme.

Dhaka Divisional Commissioner Md Sabirul Islam, as chief guest, inaugurated the book fair. Md Kaiserul Islam, deputy commissioner in Tangail, was also present.

Among others, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Md Oliujjaman, Additional Superintendent of Police Sohel Rana, Mayor of Tangail Municipality Sirajul Haque Khan Alamgir, freedom fighter Khandakar Ashrafuzzaman Smrity, Tangail Press Club President Jafar Ahmed and Secretary Nasir Uddin were present on the occasion.

Local poets, litterateurs, intellectuals, freedom fighters, public representatives, government officials, and cultural activists also attended the event.

The book fair will end on February 21 with a discussion, cultural programme and prize distribution ceremony on the occasion of Shaheed Day and International Mother Language Day.