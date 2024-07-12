5 brokers held at CMCH

Police yesterday arrested five brokers at the emergency and medicine wards of Chittagong Medical College Hospital on the charge of deceiving health service seekers.

The arrestees -- Golam Kibria, 24, Shahadat Hossain, 25, Abdul Awal, 31, Abul Kalam, 32, and Sujan Singha, 39 -- are staffers of various private clinics, medicine shops and diagnostic centres near the CMCH, said Nurul Alam, in-charge of CMCH Police Camp. "We are taking further legal action against the arrestees," he said.