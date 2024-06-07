4th phase sees lowest turnout

The overall turnout in the fourth phase of the upazila polls on Wednesday was 34.77 percent -- the lowest since the 2009 elections.

This was also the lowest turnout among the four phases of polls so far this year.

The Election Commission data shows that turnout in the third phase of the polls, held on May 29, was 36.24 percent; in the second phase of polls, held on May 21, it was 37.61 percent. And in the first phase, held on May 8, it was 36.10 percent.

During the 2009 upazila polls, 70.57 percent of voters had cast their ballots. This figure then dropped to 61.23 percent in 2014.

In the first phase of elections across 78 upazilas in 2019, the turnout was 43.31 percent. In the subsequent four phases, the turnouts were 41.25 percent, 41.41 percent, 36.54 percent, and 38.62 percent, respectively. The average turnout was 40 percent.

In the fourth phase of this year's upazila polls, the average turnout where voters used electronic voting machines to cast votes was lower than in places where ballot paper was used.

In Wednesday's polls, 29.70 percent of voters cast their votes in six upazilas where EVMs were used. Whereas, turnout was 35.60 percent in 53 upazilas where ballot paper was used.

EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said a thorough analysis will be needed to know the reason behind the difference in turnouts.

In the fourth phase, Bhola's Manpura witnessed the highest turnout of 60.68 percent, while Naogaon Sadar recorded the lowest at 20.87 percent. Voting in both the upazilas was conducted using paper ballots. Similar to the three previous phases, Awami League men won the lion's share of chairman positions during the fourth phase as well.

Though the ruling party did not field candidates this year, grassroot AL leaders ran for chairman posts as independents.

BNP boycotted the elections, saying polls cannot be held in a free and fair manner under the incumbent Election Commission. The party also expelled many grassroots leaders for running in the elections.

The sixth upazila parishad elections were held in four phases this year.

However, 22 upazilas where elections were postponed due to Cyclone Remal, will see elections be held on June 9.