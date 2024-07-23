4hr break in curfew from 1pm in Dhaka, 4 other dists

General holiday today as well

The government has decided to continue the nationwide curfew until further notice and to give a four-hour break from 1:00pm today in Dhaka, Narayanganj, Gazipur, Narsingdi and Sylhet.

In Barishal, the curfew will be relaxed from 11:00am to 5:00pm, and in Chattogram, the break will be from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.

In other districts and metroplitan areas, magistrates and police commisioners will decide on the curfew breaks.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal made the announcements at a press conference at his Dhanmondi residence last night.

He also said the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway, considered the country's lifeline, is now under the control of law enforcers and could be operational during the curfew break.

"Everything is now under the control of the law enforcement agencies. After the Supreme Court's verdict, we believe they [the quota reform protesters] have accepted it and those who wanted to take advantage of the movement for their own vested interests will no longer be able to do so."

Meanwhile, the public administration ministry in a gazette notification extended the general holiday for all government and non-government offices for today. Emergency services will be out of the purview.