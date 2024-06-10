496 hectares of betel leaf plantation destroyed

The cyclone Remal caused extensive damage to 496 hectares of betel leaf plantations in Patuakhali and Barguna districts.

More than 6,700 farmers are now facing massive losses in the two districts, according to the Department of Agricultural Extension.

"I had invested Tk 4 lakh after taking a bank loan. The yield was good and I was expecting a profitable harvest. However, the cyclone damaged two of my three betel leaf plantations. How am I going to pay back the debt now?" said Md Tipu Sultan of Barguna Sadar upazila.

"Betel leaves in my 30 decimals of land got damaged due to cyclone and tidal surge. I am at a loss," said Shusen Sarkar of Patuakhali Sadar upazila.

Several other farmers echoed them.

Abu Syed Md Jobaidul Alam, deputy director of DAE in Barguna, said betel leaves on 184 hectares of land in the district were damaged, resulting in a total loss of approximately Tk 11.5 crore to about 3,500 farmers.

In Patuakhali, 312 hectares of betel leaf plantations were damaged, causing total losses of around Tk 6 crore to 3,284 farmers, said Nazrul Islam, deputy director of DAE in Patuakhali.

A list of the affected farmers has been sent to higher authorities for assistance, he added.

Meanwhile, the price of betel leaves has gone up in the local market by 20 to 25 percent amid a shortage of supply following damages caused by the cyclone, said Asim Sarkar, a wholesale trader of betel leaves in New Market area of Patuakhali.

The cost of one choli (38 pieces) of betel leaves has gone up from Tk 15 to Tk 20 in the retail market as well, he added.