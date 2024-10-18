49 fishermen jailed in Barishal

At least 49 fishermen have been jailed in Barishal over the last four days for violating the ongoing 22-day ban on catching hilsa.

The crackdown, which began on October 13, saw authorities conducting extensive raids across rivers in the region.

According to the Divisional Fisheries Office, a total of 455 raids were carried out between October 13 and October 16, leading to the filing of 72 cases.

During this period, 143 mobile courts were deployed, and fines totaling Tk 3.58 lakh were collected.