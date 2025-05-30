4,813 bodies of migrant workers arrived in 2024

Grief, questions haunt families

Balram's mother left for Lebanon in search of a better life. Nur Mohammad's sister made the same journey with a lot of hope to Jordan. Both returned in coffins.

Their families still do not know why.

The official medical certificates from the destination countries say the same thing -- suicide.

But their loved ones had left healthy and full of purpose. To the families, the explanation doesn't make sense -- and they are not alone.

According to a 2022 study by the Refugee and Migratory Movements Research Unit (RMMRU), nearly half -- 48 percent -- of the families of deceased migrant workers do not believe the causes of death listed on the certificates.

Their doubts stem from what they saw: injury marks on the bodies, disturbing phone calls describing abuse, and signs of physical and psychological torture.

The study shows that 31 percent of repatriated bodies of migrant workers died due to accidents, suicides, or suspected homicides.

Meanwhile another report said the deaths of Bangladeshi migrant workers abroad reached a record high in 2024, with 4,813 bodies repatriated -- marking a 5.7 percent increase from the previous year. Among them, 94.4% were men and 3.6% were women. The average age of deceased workers was reported to be just 38 years.

The report is based on data compiled by Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training and the Wage Earners' Welfare Board.

The findings were shared at a dialogue titled "Dignity and Honour for Deceased Migrant Workers", held at a city hotel yesterday.

The event, which was jointly organised by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and RMMRU, gave bereaved families a rare chance to be heard.

"We are losing our workers in silence. Their deaths deserve answers, as well as dignity," said Prof Tasneem Siddiqui, executive director of RMMRU, who also shared firsthand testimonies from families.

NHRC Secretary Shebastian Rema called migrant deaths "especially painful," urging that the issues be raised in labour-receiving countries and international forums.

"These deaths are not just statistics. They are stories of dreams being cut short," he said, proposing that death-related protocols be included in future bilateral agreements.

Neyamat Ullah Bhuiyan, senior secretary of the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, stressed the need for inter-ministerial coordination to ensure dignified handling of bodies.

"While we cannot control the global context, we can at least act responsibly at home," he said.

Former Secretary Selim Reza acknowledged progress in reducing repatriation delays but stressed the need for more awareness to prevent avoidable deaths -- such as those caused by improper road crossing.

Masud Rana, director at BMET, highlighted the importance of including families of deceased migrants in reintegration programmes like the RAISE project, to help them rebuild their lives.

ATM Abdur Rouf Mondol from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Bangladeshi missions abroad will soon be authorised to use the ministry's own budget for repatriation if funding from the Wage Earners' Welfare Board is unavailable.

He also addressed past indignities -- such as coffins being treated as cargo and families waiting for hours without a place to seat -- and noted that designated spaces have now been established for storing bodies and comforting families.

Still, harrowing incidents continue to emerge.

In one such case, a family noticed a deep surgical cut on their relative's body during burial. A later post-mortem revealed that the kidneys had been removed.

"When there's doubt about the cause of death, a second autopsy in Bangladesh must be an option," said Prof Kamrul Hasan, a forensic medicine specialist.

The event was part of the SIMS Project, supported by Helvetas Bangladesh and the Swiss Embassy.

Other speakers included Muhammad Ikram Ullah, director at the Civil Aviation Authority; Ali Haider Chowdhury of BAIRA; Sarowat Mehjabin, senior assistant secretary of the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs; and representatives from WARBE, OKUP, BNSK, Pratyashi, CCDDA, Ain o Salish Kendra, BNWLA, and various legal and migration experts.