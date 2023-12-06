475 killed in road accidents in Nov

Says Jatri Kalyan Samity

As many as 475 people died and 605 others were injured in 566 road accidents across the country in November this year, said a report of Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity yesterday.

Besides, 31 people were killed and 25 injured in 23 railway accidents while five people were killed in six waterway accidents, it said.

The samity published the report after analysing reports published in national and regional dailies and online media, said a press release.

Of them, 173 people died and 85 others were injured in some 147 motorbike accidents across the country last month which is 25.97 percent of the total accidents and 30.56 percent of the total fatalities. Dhaka division witnessed the highest 183 road accidents with 115 fatalities and 138 injuries while Sylhet witnessed the lowest 22 road accidents with 16 deaths.

Among those killed in road accidents in November, four were members of law enforcement agencies, 106 were drivers, 45 pedestrians, 13 transport workers, 36 students, three teachers, 51 women, 32 children, two journalists, one freedom fighter, one lawyer, two engineers, two physicians and seven activists of different political parties.

The association blamed reckless driving, plying of motorbikes and three-wheelers on highways, lack of street lights, road markings or road signs, cracks and holes on highways during rainy season, movement of unfit vehicles, violation of traffic rules, unskilled drivers and helpers, and poor traffic management for the accidents and deaths.