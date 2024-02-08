474 children get awards in National Children’s Award Competition

A total of 474 children received awards in the Jatiya Shishu Puroshkar Protijogita (National Children's Award Competition) 2022-2023 today.

Simin Hussain, state minister for women and children affairs, presided over the programme and distributed the awards among the winners at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium of the capital.

"Every child in the country deserves the chance to thrive in a creative, scientific, humane, and culturally rich environment, nurturing their mental development beyond textbooks," said Simin.

"In the spirit of the Liberation War, today's children are actively working to build a smarter Bangladesh for the future," she added.

She also urged parents to educate their children to build a non-communal Bangladesh, which is essential for the country's ongoing progress.

President Md Sahabuddin, who was supposed to be the chief guest, couldn't attend due to illness.

The Bangladesh Shishu Academy organised the national-level competition, with 8,00,000 children participating from across the country in 30 categories, encompassing sports and cultural events.

Rangpur district received the most awards in the 2022 competition, while Dhaka district dominated in 2023.

MoWCA secretary Nazma Mobarek, additional secretary Md Muhibuzzaman, chairperson of Bangladesh Shishu Academy Lucky Inam, and director general Anjir Liton, among others, spoke on the occasion.

The guests also enjoyed a cultural programme performed by children.