‘464 politicians, 442 journos sued in last five years’

The rights of people have been curtailed significantly in the country, said speakers at a webinar yesterday.

"In the past five years, it has been observed that the Digital Security Act was utilised to suppress dissidents and there is no confusion or doubt about it," said Ali Riaz, a political scientist and distinguished professor at Illinois State University.

"It is evident that the rights of the people have been significantly curtailed in the country by using the DSA, which has now been converted into the Cyber Security Act. The law was enacted to suppress freedom of speech, particularly to protect those in power," he added.

He made these remarks while addressing a webinar titled "The Perpetual Misery: The Plight of the Accused under the Digital Security Act 2018 in Bangladesh," organised by the Centre for Governance Studies.

It is evident that the rights of the people have been significantly curtailed in the country by using the DSA, which has now been converted into the Cyber Security Act. — Ali Riaz Political scientist

He presented a study report during the webinar regarding the plight of those accused under the DSA.

According to the study, 464 politicians, 442 journalists, 135 students, and 59 teachers were accused in DSA cases from October 2018 to October 2023.

At least 190 cases were filed for defaming the prime minister, with law enforcement agencies filing 31 cases and supporters of the premier filing 159 cases, the study said.

The report also indicated that a total of 80 cases were filed to defame ministers, with the ministers themselves filing six cases and their supporters filing 66 cases.

Additionally, a total of 208 cases were filed for defaming politicians, and 894 cases were filed for posting statuses on social media.

The report added that most cases were filed under the four sections: 25, 29, 31, and 35.

The report stated that in most cases, there were delays in submitting charge sheets, and the state and those who filed the cases used the DSA to serve their interests, suppressing dissidents and causing immense suffering to the accused and their family members.

The study recommended that the government form an independent commission to verify the authenticity of cases filed under the DSA and compensate those who were tried despite being innocent.

Faruq Faisel, the executive director at Ain O Salish Kendra, said they have been demanding the abolition of the law, considering it a black law.

"Following our demand, the law transitioned to the Cyber Security Act, which is no different from the DSA," he said.

CGS Chairman Manjur Ahmed Chowdhury said the country is currently under authoritarian rule.

"Even the deceased are not spared; they are being implicated in cases," he added.

The webinar was moderated by CGS Executive Director Zillur Rahman, where Rumki Farhana, a senior programme officer at Article 19, DSA Victim Networks member Didarul Islam Bhuiyan, and Rangpur-based lawyer Rayhan Kabir also spoke.